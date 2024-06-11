Explore
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 178.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at 179.7, reached a high of 182.25, and a low of 178.7 before closing at 178.5. The market capitalization stood at 48,930.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 301,486 shares for IREDA on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:10:52 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA increased by 1.09% to reach 180.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Global Health are declining, whereas Tata Technologies are seeing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2174.9-1.0-0.052488.651467.0587123.98
JSW Infrastructure280.25-3.4-1.2300.0141.7557493.59
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency180.451.951.09215.049.999289.2
Tata Technologies1062.155.350.511400.0982.2543086.11
Global Health1207.45-3.65-0.31513.75607.132416.09
11 Jun 2024, 10:49:44 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -20.98% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IREDA until 10 AM is down by 20.98% compared to yesterday, with the price at 180.95, a decrease of 1.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA touched a high of 182.2 & a low of 179.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.15Support 1179.7
Resistance 2183.4Support 2178.5
Resistance 3184.6Support 3177.25
11 Jun 2024, 09:52:14 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

11 Jun 2024, 09:31:17 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹178.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182.25 & 178.7 yesterday to end at 178.5. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

