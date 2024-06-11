IREDA Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹179.7, reached a high of ₹182.25, and a low of ₹178.7 before closing at ₹178.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹48,930.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 301,486 shares for IREDA on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA increased by 1.09% to reach ₹180.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Global Health are declining, whereas Tata Technologies are seeing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2174.9
|-1.0
|-0.05
|2488.65
|1467.05
|87123.98
|JSW Infrastructure
|280.25
|-3.4
|-1.2
|300.0
|141.75
|57493.59
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|180.45
|1.95
|1.09
|215.0
|49.99
|9289.2
|Tata Technologies
|1062.15
|5.35
|0.51
|1400.0
|982.25
|43086.11
|Global Health
|1207.45
|-3.65
|-0.3
|1513.75
|607.1
|32416.09
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IREDA until 10 AM is down by 20.98% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹180.95, a decrease of 1.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA touched a high of 182.2 & a low of 179.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.15
|Support 1
|179.7
|Resistance 2
|183.4
|Support 2
|178.5
|Resistance 3
|184.6
|Support 3
|177.25
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA increased by 1.37% to reach ₹180.95, outperforming its peers. While Mankind Pharma and Global Health are experiencing a decline, JSW Infrastructure and Tata Technologies are showing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and up by 0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2169.85
|-6.05
|-0.28
|2488.65
|1467.05
|86921.68
|JSW Infrastructure
|285.35
|1.7
|0.6
|300.0
|141.75
|58539.86
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|180.95
|2.45
|1.37
|215.0
|49.99
|9314.94
|Tata Technologies
|1059.45
|2.65
|0.25
|1400.0
|982.25
|42976.59
|Global Health
|1207.15
|-3.95
|-0.33
|1513.75
|607.1
|32408.04
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.25 & ₹178.7 yesterday to end at ₹178.5. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.