IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Drop in Trading Today

IREDA stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 148.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at ₹142.05 and closed at ₹141.85. The stock had a high of ₹148.9 and a low of ₹140.1. With a market capitalization of ₹39,792.36 crore, IREDA's 52-week high was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 4,579,605 shares traded.
11 Mar 2024, 09:42:46 AM IST
IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹144.1, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹148.05
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹144.1, representing a decrease of 2.67% from the previous trading day. The net change is -3.95. This indicates a decline in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-5.91%
3 Months
116.16%
6 Months
-99999.99%
YTD
43.92%
1 Year
-99999.99%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:33 AM IST
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹148.05, up 4.37% from yesterday's ₹141.85
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹148.05, with a 4.37% increase and a net change of 6.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹141.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,579,605 shares with a closing price of ₹141.85.
