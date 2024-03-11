IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Drop in Trading Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at ₹142.05 and closed at ₹141.85. The stock had a high of ₹148.9 and a low of ₹140.1. With a market capitalization of ₹39,792.36 crore, IREDA's 52-week high was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 4,579,605 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹144.1, representing a decrease of 2.67% from the previous trading day. The net change is -3.95. This indicates a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.91%
|3 Months
|116.16%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|43.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹148.05, with a 4.37% increase and a net change of 6.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,579,605 shares with a closing price of ₹141.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!