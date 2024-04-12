IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade

IREDA stock price went down today, 12 Apr 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 169.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.