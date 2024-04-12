Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 12 Apr 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 169.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 169.4 and closed at 169.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 170.45 and a low of 165 during the day. With a market capitalization of 44,724.4 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 3,646,656 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.85%
3 Months54.58%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD61.87%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹166.4, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹169.25

The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is 166.4 with a percent change of -1.68% and a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹169.25 on last trading day

On the last day, IREDA BSE had a trading volume of 3,646,656 shares with a closing price of 169.25.

