IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets in Trading Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹169.4 and closed at ₹169.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹165 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹44,724.4 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 3,646,656 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.85%
|3 Months
|54.58%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|61.87%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹166.4 with a percent change of -1.68% and a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, IREDA BSE had a trading volume of 3,646,656 shares with a closing price of ₹169.25.
