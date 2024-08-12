IREDA Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA opened at ₹251.75 and closed at ₹247.85. The stock reached a high of ₹251.75 and dipped to a low of ₹242.25. IREDA has a market capitalization of ₹65,420.19 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹310, and its 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,299,048 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|248.77
|Support 1
|239.47
|Resistance 2
|254.93
|Support 2
|236.33
|Resistance 3
|258.07
|Support 3
|230.17
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 26.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹251.75 & ₹242.25 yesterday to end at ₹243.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.