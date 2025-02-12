IREDA Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹183.05 and closed higher at ₹184.45, reaching a high of ₹184.50 and a low of ₹175.40. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹47,408.55 crore. Over the past year, IREDA has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,546,428 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.3
|Support 1
|173.26
|Resistance 2
|187.89
|Support 2
|169.81
|Resistance 3
|191.34
|Support 3
|164.22
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 21.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1546 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.50 & ₹175.40 yesterday to end at ₹176.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend