IREDA Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹248.75 and closed at ₹246.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹289.45, while the low was ₹241.5. With a market capitalization of ₹76,225.01 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹254 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,974,393 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|299.9
|Support 1
|252.12
|Resistance 2
|318.51
|Support 2
|222.95
|Resistance 3
|347.68
|Support 3
|204.34
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 36.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 218.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 200 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹289.45 & ₹241.5 yesterday to end at ₹283.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend