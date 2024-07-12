Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 14.89 %. The stock closed at 246.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.6 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 248.75 and closed at 246.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 289.45, while the low was 241.5. With a market capitalization of 76,225.01 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 254 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,974,393 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1299.9Support 1252.12
Resistance 2318.51Support 2222.95
Resistance 3347.68Support 3204.34
12 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 36.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 216 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68054 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 218.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 200 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

12 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹246.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 289.45 & 241.5 yesterday to end at 283.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

