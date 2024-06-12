Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 2.77 %. The stock closed at 180.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.25 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 180.45 and closed at 180.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 185.25, while the low was 180. With a market capitalization of 49,790.84 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 870,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 10:45 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 83.85% higher than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IREDA by 10 AM is 83.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at 183.35, up by 1.72%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

12 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA touched a high of 186.0 & a low of 183.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1185.27Support 1182.57
Resistance 2186.98Support 2181.58
Resistance 3187.97Support 3179.87
12 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA increased by 2.36% to reach 184.5, outperforming its peers in the market. While Global Health is experiencing a decline, other peers like Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies are showing positive growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.44% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2175.158.550.392488.651467.0587133.99
JSW Infrastructure284.61.350.48300.0141.7558386.0
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency184.54.252.36215.049.999497.69
Tata Technologies1065.255.50.521400.0982.2543211.87
Global Health1219.55-8.65-0.71513.75607.132740.94
12 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹180.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.25 & 180 yesterday to end at 180.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

