IREDA Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹180.45 and closed at ₹180.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹185.25, while the low was ₹180. With a market capitalization of ₹49,790.84 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 870,544 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of IREDA by 10 AM is 83.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹183.35, up by 1.72%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA touched a high of 186.0 & a low of 183.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.27
|Support 1
|182.57
|Resistance 2
|186.98
|Support 2
|181.58
|Resistance 3
|187.97
|Support 3
|179.87
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA increased by 2.36% to reach ₹184.5, outperforming its peers in the market. While Global Health is experiencing a decline, other peers like Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies are showing positive growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.44% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2175.15
|8.55
|0.39
|2488.65
|1467.05
|87133.99
|JSW Infrastructure
|284.6
|1.35
|0.48
|300.0
|141.75
|58386.0
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|184.5
|4.25
|2.36
|215.0
|49.99
|9497.69
|Tata Technologies
|1065.25
|5.5
|0.52
|1400.0
|982.25
|43211.87
|Global Health
|1219.55
|-8.65
|-0.7
|1513.75
|607.1
|32740.94
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.25 & ₹180 yesterday to end at ₹180.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend