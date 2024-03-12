Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -4.69 %. The stock closed at 148.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 148.9 and closed at 148.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 148.9 and the low was 140.65. The market capitalization stands at 37,924.36 crores. The 52-week high and low are 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,945,797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹148.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of IREDA on the BSE was 3,945,797 shares with a closing price of 148.05.

