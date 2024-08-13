Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 243.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 239.4 and closed at 243.4. The stock reached a high of 253 and a low of 236.8. The market capitalization stood at 66,562.49 crore. IREDA's 52-week high is 310, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,262,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's share price has decreased by 0.99%, currently trading at 245.20. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by 99999.99% to 245.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.7%
3 Months38.79%
6 Months45.18%
YTD141.0%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1254.62Support 1238.47
Resistance 2261.88Support 2229.58
Resistance 3270.77Support 3222.32
13 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 27.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47947 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹243.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 253 & 236.8 yesterday to end at 247.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

