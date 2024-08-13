IREDA Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹239.4 and closed at ₹243.4. The stock reached a high of ₹253 and a low of ₹236.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,562.49 crore. IREDA's 52-week high is ₹310, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,262,236 shares.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's share price has decreased by 0.99%, currently trading at ₹245.20. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by 99999.99% to ₹245.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.7%
|3 Months
|38.79%
|6 Months
|45.18%
|YTD
|141.0%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|254.62
|Support 1
|238.47
|Resistance 2
|261.88
|Support 2
|229.58
|Resistance 3
|270.77
|Support 3
|222.32
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 27.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹253 & ₹236.8 yesterday to end at ₹247.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.