IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹174.60 and closed at ₹176.50, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹175.95 and a low of ₹164.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹46,884.78 crore, IREDA has seen a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE volume for the day was 2,383,911 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of ₹178.81 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹182.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹182.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.81
|Support 1
|167.76
|Resistance 2
|182.88
|Support 2
|160.78
|Resistance 3
|189.86
|Support 3
|156.71
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 23.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.95 & ₹164.90 yesterday to end at ₹174.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend