IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 174.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.70 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 174.60 and closed at 176.50, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 175.95 and a low of 164.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 46,884.78 crore, IREDA has seen a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 121. The BSE volume for the day was 2,383,911 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:31 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹179.70, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹174.55

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of 178.81 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 182.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 182.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

13 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.81Support 1167.76
Resistance 2182.88Support 2160.78
Resistance 3189.86Support 3156.71
13 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 23.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10034 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹176.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 175.95 & 164.90 yesterday to end at 174.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

