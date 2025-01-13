IREDA Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹218.35 and closed at ₹215.90, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹222.75 and a low of ₹198.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹54,077.83 crore, IREDA's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹310 and low of ₹101.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,378,225 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The drop in provision coverage ratio, both sequential and year-on-year, spooked investors.
https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/does-ireda-deserve-a-green-light-for-investing-net-profit-provision-coverage-ratio-stock-loan-book-11736673677671.html
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|215.2
|Support 1
|192.18
|Resistance 2
|230.54
|Support 2
|184.5
|Resistance 3
|238.22
|Support 3
|169.16
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 6.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 155.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹222.75 & ₹198.9 yesterday to end at ₹201.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend