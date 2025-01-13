Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -6.81 %. The stock closed at 215.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 218.35 and closed at 215.90, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 222.75 and a low of 198.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 54,077.83 crore, IREDA's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 310 and low of 101.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,378,225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Does Ireda deserve a green light for investing?

The drop in provision coverage ratio, both sequential and year-on-year, spooked investors.

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/does-ireda-deserve-a-green-light-for-investing-net-profit-provision-coverage-ratio-stock-loan-book-11736673677671.html

13 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1215.2Support 1192.18
Resistance 2230.54Support 2184.5
Resistance 3238.22Support 3169.16
13 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 6.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16179 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 155.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹215.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 222.75 & 198.9 yesterday to end at 201.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

