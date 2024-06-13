Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 180.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.55 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at 180.45 and closed at 180.25. The stock reached a high of 186 and a low of 180. With a market capitalization of 49,065.14 crore, the 52-week high for IREDA is 215 and the low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 3,260,605 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29271 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹180.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186 & 180 yesterday to end at 180.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.