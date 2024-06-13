IREDA Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at ₹180.45 and closed at ₹180.25. The stock reached a high of ₹186 and a low of ₹180. With a market capitalization of ₹49,065.14 crore, the 52-week high for IREDA is ₹215 and the low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 3,260,605 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29271 k
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹180.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186 & ₹180 yesterday to end at ₹180.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend