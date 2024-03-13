IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock plummets as trading turns negative

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹143.2 and closed at ₹141.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.3, while the low was ₹134.05. The market capitalization of IREDA stood at ₹36,029.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹215 and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,002,415 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.33%
|3 Months
|24.26%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|30.4%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹134.05, experiencing a decrease of 5% in its value with a net change of -7.05. This suggests a downward trend in the stock price.
On the last day, IREDA's BSE volume was 6,002,415 shares with a closing price of ₹141.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!