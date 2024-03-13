Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock plummets as trading turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 141.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 143.2 and closed at 141.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 143.3, while the low was 134.05. The market capitalization of IREDA stood at 36,029.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 215 and the 52-week low was 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,002,415 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.33%
3 Months24.26%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD30.4%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹134.05, down -5% from yesterday's ₹141.1

IREDA stock is currently priced at 134.05, experiencing a decrease of 5% in its value with a net change of -7.05. This suggests a downward trend in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹141.1 on last trading day

On the last day, IREDA's BSE volume was 6,002,415 shares with a closing price of 141.1.

