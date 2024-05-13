IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA stock opened at ₹690 and closed at ₹706.7 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹738, while the low was ₹685. The market capitalization stood at ₹193,519.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹890 and ₹239.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,800 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹715, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹731.95
IREDA share price is at ₹715 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹690.67 and ₹743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹690.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of IREDA has dropped by -2.32% today, trading at ₹715.00. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹715.00. In contrast, the Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.32%
|3 Months
|-9.65%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|60.21%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|743.67
|Support 1
|690.67
|Resistance 2
|767.33
|Support 2
|661.33
|Resistance 3
|796.67
|Support 3
|637.67
IREDA share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 84.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA share price Today : IREDA volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36599 k
The trading volume yesterday was 54.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹706.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹738 & ₹685 yesterday to end at ₹706.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!