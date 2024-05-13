Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 731.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 715 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA stock opened at 690 and closed at 706.7 on the last day. The high for the day was 738, while the low was 685. The market capitalization stood at 193,519.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were 890 and 239.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,800 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹715, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹731.95

IREDA share price is at 715 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 690.67 and 743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 690.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IREDA has dropped by -2.32% today, trading at 715.00. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to 715.00. In contrast, the Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.32%
3 Months-9.65%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD60.21%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST IREDA share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1743.67Support 1690.67
Resistance 2767.33Support 2661.33
Resistance 3796.67Support 3637.67
13 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST IREDA share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 84.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IREDA share price Today : IREDA volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36599 k

The trading volume yesterday was 54.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹706.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 738 & 685 yesterday to end at 706.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

