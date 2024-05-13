IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA stock opened at ₹690 and closed at ₹706.7 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹738, while the low was ₹685. The market capitalization stood at ₹193,519.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹890 and ₹239.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26,800 shares traded.
IREDA share price is at ₹715 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹690.67 and ₹743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹690.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of IREDA has dropped by -2.32% today, trading at ₹715.00. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹715.00. In contrast, the Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.32%
|3 Months
|-9.65%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|60.21%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|743.67
|Support 1
|690.67
|Resistance 2
|767.33
|Support 2
|661.33
|Resistance 3
|796.67
|Support 3
|637.67
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 84.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 54.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹738 & ₹685 yesterday to end at ₹706.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
