IREDA Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹245.85 and closed at ₹247.65. The stock reached a high of ₹247.7 and a low of ₹240. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹64,681.06 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹310, and the low was ₹49.99. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 1,033,946 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1033 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.7 & ₹240 yesterday to end at ₹240.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.