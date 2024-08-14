Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.83 %. The stock closed at 247.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 245.85 and closed at 247.65. The stock reached a high of 247.7 and a low of 240. The company's market capitalization stands at 64,681.06 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 310, and the low was 49.99. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 1,033,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42216 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1033 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹247.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 247.7 & 240 yesterday to end at 240.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

