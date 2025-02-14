IREDA Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹175.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹174.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹180.85 and a low of ₹175 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹47,515.99 crore, IREDA's share performance reflects significant fluctuations. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121, with a trading volume of 1,225,537 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.26
|Support 1
|174.35
|Resistance 2
|183.53
|Support 2
|171.71
|Resistance 3
|186.17
|Support 3
|168.44
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 21.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1226 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.85 & ₹175 yesterday to end at ₹176.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend