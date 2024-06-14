Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 182.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's open price on the last day was 183.65, closing at 182.55. The stock reached a high of 184.1 and a low of 179.35. The market cap stood at 48,393.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 943,752 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.91Support 1178.17
Resistance 2185.83Support 2176.35
Resistance 3187.65Support 3173.43
14 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30058 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 943 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹182.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.1 & 179.35 yesterday to end at 182.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

