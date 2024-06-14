IREDA Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's open price on the last day was ₹183.65, closing at ₹182.55. The stock reached a high of ₹184.1 and a low of ₹179.35. The market cap stood at ₹48,393.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 943,752 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.91
|Support 1
|178.17
|Resistance 2
|185.83
|Support 2
|176.35
|Resistance 3
|187.65
|Support 3
|173.43
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 943 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.1 & ₹179.35 yesterday to end at ₹182.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend