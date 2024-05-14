Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 731.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 712 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at 715, reached a high of 733, and a low of 695.4 before closing at 731.95. The market capitalization of IREDA is 191,368.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 890 and a 52-week low of 239.4. The BSE volume for the day was 11,400 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST IREDA share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 25.90% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IREDA by 10 AM is 25.90% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 700.1, up by -1.46%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST IREDA share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA touched a high of 169.7 & a low of 167.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.95Support 1168.1
Resistance 2170.75Support 2167.05
Resistance 3171.8Support 3166.25
14 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1731.53Support 1693.93
Resistance 2751.07Support 2675.87
Resistance 3769.13Support 3656.33
14 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA share price Today : IREDA volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36222 k

The trading volume yesterday was 56.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹731.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 733 & 695.4 yesterday to end at 731.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

