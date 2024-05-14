IREDA Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at ₹715, reached a high of ₹733, and a low of ₹695.4 before closing at ₹731.95. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹191,368.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹890 and a 52-week low of ₹239.4. The BSE volume for the day was 11,400 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of IREDA by 10 AM is 25.90% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹700.1, up by -1.46%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
IREDA touched a high of 169.7 & a low of 167.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.95
|Support 1
|168.1
|Resistance 2
|170.75
|Support 2
|167.05
|Resistance 3
|171.8
|Support 3
|166.25
The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|731.53
|Support 1
|693.93
|Resistance 2
|751.07
|Support 2
|675.87
|Resistance 3
|769.13
|Support 3
|656.33
The trading volume yesterday was 56.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹733 & ₹695.4 yesterday to end at ₹731.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
