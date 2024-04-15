IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises as Investors Respond Positively

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹165.75 and closed at ₹166.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹173 and a low of ₹164.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹44,939.43 crore, the stock's 52-week high is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 5,093,384 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.59%
|3 Months
|47.56%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|62.65%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹167.2, with a percent change of 0.48% and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, IREDA on BSE had a trading volume of 5,093,384 shares with a closing price of ₹166.4.
