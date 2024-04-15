Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 15 Apr 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 166.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 165.75 and closed at 166.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 173 and a low of 164.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 44,939.43 crore, the stock's 52-week high is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 5,093,384 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.59%
3 Months47.56%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD62.65%
1 Year-99999.99%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹167.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹166.4

IREDA stock is currently trading at 167.2, with a percent change of 0.48% and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹166.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on BSE had a trading volume of 5,093,384 shares with a closing price of 166.4.

