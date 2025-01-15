IREDA Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹203.05 and closed at ₹199.95, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹209.75 and a low of ₹200.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹55,437.84 crore, IREDA's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹310 and low of ₹111.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,380,350 shares.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 4.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.75 & ₹200.6 yesterday to end at ₹206.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend