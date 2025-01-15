Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 199.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.35 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 203.05 and closed at 199.95, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 209.75 and a low of 200.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 55,437.84 crore, IREDA's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 310 and low of 111.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,380,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 4.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19254 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹199.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 209.75 & 200.6 yesterday to end at 206.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

