IREDA Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹283.5 and closed at ₹283.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹304.6, while the low was ₹275.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,507.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹304.6 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,143,071 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IREDA has increased by 5.50% and is currently trading at ₹300.30. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares dropped by -99999.99% to ₹300.30. In contrast, Nifty saw a 25.24% increase, reaching 24502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|24.22%
|3 Months
|56.76%
|6 Months
|156.67%
|YTD
|176.52%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|299.65
|Support 1
|270.2
|Resistance 2
|316.8
|Support 2
|257.9
|Resistance 3
|329.1
|Support 3
|240.75
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 210.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 227 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹304.6 & ₹275.15 yesterday to end at ₹284.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend