IREDA Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 283.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 283.5 and closed at 283.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 304.6, while the low was 275.15. The market capitalization stood at 76,507.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were 304.6 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,143,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IREDA has increased by 5.50% and is currently trading at 300.30. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares dropped by -99999.99% to 300.30. In contrast, Nifty saw a 25.24% increase, reaching 24502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week24.22%
3 Months56.76%
6 Months156.67%
YTD176.52%
1 Year-99999.99%
15 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1299.65Support 1270.2
Resistance 2316.8Support 2257.9
Resistance 3329.1Support 3240.75
15 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 248 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79799 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 210.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 227 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹283.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 304.6 & 275.15 yesterday to end at 284.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

