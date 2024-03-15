Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 3.97 %. The stock closed at 127.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of 121.15 and a close price of 127.35. The high for the day was 133.5, while the low was 121. The market capitalization stood at 35,586.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 10,178,266 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹127.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,178,266 with a closing price of 127.35.

