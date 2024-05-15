Active Stocks
IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA closed today at 718, down -0.76% from yesterday's 723.5
IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA closed today at ₹718, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹723.5

36 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 723.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 718 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Highlights Premium
IREDA Share Price Highlights

IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA's stock opened and closed at 710.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 729 and the low was 700.1. The market capitalization stands at 193,250.28 crores. The 52-week high for IREDA is 890 and the low is 239.4. On the BSE, the trading volume was 16,800 shares.

15 May 2024, 03:53:35 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed today at ₹718, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹723.5

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price closed the day at 718 - a 0.76% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 736.0 , 754.0 , 778.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 694.0 , 670.0 , 652.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:47:02 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -30.55% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IREDA traded by 3 PM is down by 30.55% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 718, a decrease of 0.76%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:15:16 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹688, down -4.91% from yesterday's ₹723.5

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of 703.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 687.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of 687.13 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 03:01:36 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:46:34 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -21.39% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The volume of trade for IREDA until 2 PM is 21.39% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 705, reflecting a decrease of 2.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased trading volume could indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:35:52 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA reached a peak of 172.85 and a low of 171.55 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should watch for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.58Support 1171.28
Resistance 2173.37Support 2170.77
Resistance 3173.88Support 3169.98
15 May 2024, 02:12:16 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:04:36 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹705, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹723.5

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at 705 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 703.07 and 731.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 703.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 731.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:49:19 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -24.43% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The volume of trading on IREDA until 1 PM is down by 24.43% compared to yesterday, with the price at 730, a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:40:42 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA reached a peak of 172.7 and a trough of 171.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, signaling strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.48Support 1171.53
Resistance 2173.07Support 2171.17
Resistance 3173.43Support 3170.58
15 May 2024, 01:05:13 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Amic Forging share price live: Today's Price range

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, Amic Forging stock reached a low of 713.15 and a high of 730.

15 May 2024, 12:52:52 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.52% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by IREDA until 12 AM is 21.52% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 730, a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:37:07 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA reached a peak of 173.25 and a trough of 172.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.23Support 1172.08
Resistance 2173.82Support 2171.52
Resistance 3174.38Support 3170.93
15 May 2024, 12:25:32 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:11:31 PM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹730, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹723.5

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at 730 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 703.07 and 731.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 703.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 731.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:49:25 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.85% lower than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The volume of IREDA traded by 11 AM is 0.85% lower than yesterday, with the price at 713.15, a decrease of 1.43%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:36:26 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA reached a peak of 173.25 and a low of 171.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.13Support 1171.18
Resistance 2174.17Support 2170.27
Resistance 3175.08Support 3169.23
15 May 2024, 11:20:10 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹713.15, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹723.5

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at 713.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 703.07 and 731.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 703.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 731.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:15:48 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IREDA dropped by 1.43% to reach 713.15, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Null and Graphisads are declining today, whereas Newjaisa Technologies and Brisk Technovision are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.03% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Newjaisa Technologies261.82.91.12276.0141.7553708.55
null866.0-3.8-0.441015.0755.243300.0
Amic Forging713.15-10.35-1.43890.0239.4191677.94
Graphisads1015.6-13.75-1.341400.01020.041197.81
Brisk Technovision915.040.94.68879.7370.0520809.21
15 May 2024, 11:05:38 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:52:42 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.69% higher than yesterday

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The volume of trading in IREDA until 10 AM is 11.69% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 719, up by -0.62%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:37:25 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA touched a high of 174.55 & a low of 171.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1174.03Support 1170.58
Resistance 2176.02Support 2169.12
Resistance 3177.48Support 3167.13
15 May 2024, 08:49:57 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1731.97Support 1703.07
Resistance 2744.93Support 2687.13
Resistance 3760.87Support 3674.17
15 May 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35733 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹710.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 729 & 700.1 yesterday to end at 710.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

