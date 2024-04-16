Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 158.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.45 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day opened at 159.05 and closed at 167.2. The high for the day was 163.1 and the low was 153.2. The market capitalization stood at 42,614.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,507,653 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's high for the day was 163.5, while the low was 155.7.

16 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹160.45, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹158.55

IREDA stock is currently priced at 160.45 with a 1.2% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.9 points.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma2280.8516.150.712417.151240.7591368.21
JSW Infrastructure239.03.61.53276.0141.7550190.04
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency160.752.21.39215.049.9936724.95
Tata Technologies1070.455.60.531400.01020.043424.79
Nuvama Wealth Management5295.012.350.235465.92111.018574.01
16 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹161.05, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹158.55

IREDA stock is currently priced at 161.05, reflecting a 1.58% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 2.5 points.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 155.7 and a high of 163.5 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹161.65, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹158.55

IREDA stock is currently priced at 161.65, with a percent change of 1.96% and a net change of 3.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.12%
3 Months30.09%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD54.28%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹158.55, down -5.17% from yesterday's ₹167.2

IREDA stock is currently priced at 158.55 with a percent change of -5.17 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹167.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 9,507,653 shares and the closing price was 167.2.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.