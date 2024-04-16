IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day opened at ₹159.05 and closed at ₹167.2. The high for the day was ₹163.1 and the low was ₹153.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,614.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,507,653 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's high for the day was ₹163.5, while the low was ₹155.7.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹160.45 with a 1.2% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.9 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|2280.85
|16.15
|0.71
|2417.15
|1240.75
|91368.21
|JSW Infrastructure
|239.0
|3.6
|1.53
|276.0
|141.75
|50190.04
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|160.75
|2.2
|1.39
|215.0
|49.99
|36724.95
|Tata Technologies
|1070.45
|5.6
|0.53
|1400.0
|1020.0
|43424.79
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|5295.0
|12.35
|0.23
|5465.9
|2111.0
|18574.01
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹161.05, reflecting a 1.58% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 2.5 points.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹155.7 and a high of ₹163.5 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹161.65, with a percent change of 1.96% and a net change of 3.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.12%
|3 Months
|30.09%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|54.28%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹158.55 with a percent change of -5.17 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 9,507,653 shares and the closing price was ₹167.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!