IREDA Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 240.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 241.3 and closed slightly lower at 240.65. The stock reached a high of 242.9 and a low of 234.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 63,485 crore. IREDA's 52-week high and low were 310 and 49.99, respectively. A total of 2,085,703 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's share price has increased by 1.52% and is currently trading at 239.80. Over the past year, IREDA's share price has dropped by 99999.99% to 239.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04%, reaching 24143.75 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months26.7%
6 Months40.05%
YTD129.77%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1241.1Support 1232.8
Resistance 2246.0Support 2229.4
Resistance 3249.4Support 3224.5
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 23.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38326 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹240.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 242.9 & 234.25 yesterday to end at 236.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

