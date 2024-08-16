IREDA Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹241.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹240.65. The stock reached a high of ₹242.9 and a low of ₹234.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹63,485 crore. IREDA's 52-week high and low were ₹310 and ₹49.99, respectively. A total of 2,085,703 shares were traded on the BSE.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's share price has increased by 1.52% and is currently trading at ₹239.80. Over the past year, IREDA's share price has dropped by 99999.99% to ₹239.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04%, reaching 24143.75 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.85%
|3 Months
|26.7%
|6 Months
|40.05%
|YTD
|129.77%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|241.1
|Support 1
|232.8
|Resistance 2
|246.0
|Support 2
|229.4
|Resistance 3
|249.4
|Support 3
|224.5
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 23.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹242.9 & ₹234.25 yesterday to end at ₹236.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.