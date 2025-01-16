IREDA Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹208 and closed at ₹206.35, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹209.9 and a low of ₹202.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹54,712.14 crore, IREDA's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹111.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,020,026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|208.02
|Support 1
|201.59
|Resistance 2
|212.17
|Support 2
|199.31
|Resistance 3
|214.45
|Support 3
|195.16
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 5.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.9 & ₹202.1 yesterday to end at ₹203.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend