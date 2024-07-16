Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 284.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 300.95 and closed at 284.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 310 and the low was 286.7. The market cap is 77891.42 crore with a 52-week high of 304.6 and a low of 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 19,724,187 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 126 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 85257 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 106 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹284.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 310 & 286.7 yesterday to end at 289.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

