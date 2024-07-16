IREDA Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹300.95 and closed at ₹284.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹310 and the low was ₹286.7. The market cap is ₹77891.42 crore with a 52-week high of ₹304.6 and a low of ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 19,724,187 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 126 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 85257 k
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 106 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.
16 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹284.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹310 & ₹286.7 yesterday to end at ₹289.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend