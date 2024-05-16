IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA closed today at ₹171.1, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹171.95

IREDA Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at ₹175, reached a high of ₹175.85, and a low of ₹171.1 before closing at ₹173.1. The market capitalization of IREDA stands at ₹8851.64 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹215 and a 52-week low of ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,319,669 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA has a 10.16% MF holding & 0.81% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.27% in december to 10.16% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.16% in december to 0.81% in march quarter.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA reported a ROE of 19.34% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA has experienced an EPS growth of 14.69% and a revenue growth of 26.39% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 25.81% higher than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year, totaling 35902.70 crore. The company is expected to achieve a growth of X% in revenue and Y% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, IREDA's stock price declined by 0.49% to reach ₹171.1, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Yudiz Solutions, Global Pet Industries, and ARCL Organics are all declining, but IIRM Holdings India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Yudiz Solutions
|669.1
|-17.35
|-2.53
|1344.0
|679.5
|2788.18
|IIRM Holdings India
|285.6
|0.6
|0.21
|514.0
|247.0
|3010.09
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|171.1
|-0.85
|-0.49
|215.0
|49.99
|7690.5
|Global Pet Industries
|57.0
|-1.68
|-2.86
|84.0
|48.51
|2854.39
|ARCL Organics
|182.45
|-0.45
|-0.25
|311.4
|168.4
|2798.16
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|56.26
|10 Days
|59.05
|20 Days
|59.89
|50 Days
|59.71
|100 Days
|64.48
|300 Days
|65.21
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹173.10. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to ₹173.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.68%
|3 Months
|-16.8%
|6 Months
|-21.18%
|YTD
|-20.38%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹173.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.85 & ₹171.1 yesterday to end at ₹173.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
