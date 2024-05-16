IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA closed today at ₹171.1, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹171.95

13 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Trade

IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 171.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.