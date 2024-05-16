Hello User
IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA closed today at 171.1, down -0.49% from yesterday's 171.95

13 min read . 16 May 2024
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 171.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Highlights

IREDA Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at 175, reached a high of 175.85, and a low of 171.1 before closing at 173.1. The market capitalization of IREDA stands at 8851.64 cr, with a 52-week high of 215 and a 52-week low of 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,319,669 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA has a 10.16% MF holding & 0.81% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.27% in december to 10.16% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.16% in december to 0.81% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA reported a ROE of 19.34% in the most recent fiscal year. Its return on investment value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.

16 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA has experienced an EPS growth of 14.69% and a revenue growth of 26.39% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 25.81% higher than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year, totaling 35902.70 crore. The company is expected to achieve a growth of X% in revenue and Y% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, IREDA's stock price declined by 0.49% to reach 171.1, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Yudiz Solutions, Global Pet Industries, and ARCL Organics are all declining, but IIRM Holdings India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Yudiz Solutions669.1-17.35-2.531344.0679.52788.18
IIRM Holdings India285.60.60.21514.0247.03010.09
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency171.1-0.85-0.49215.049.997690.5
Global Pet Industries57.0-1.68-2.8684.048.512854.39
ARCL Organics182.45-0.45-0.25311.4168.42798.16
16 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price today was 170.55, while the high price reached 174.30.

16 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed today at ₹171.1, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹171.95

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price closed the day at 171.1 - a 0.49% lower than the previous closing price.

16 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of 170.65 and a high of 174.30 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, IREDA's share price increased by 0.03% to reach 172, outperforming its peers. While Yudiz Solutions, Global Pet Industries, and ARCL Organics are experiencing declines, IIRM Holdings India, another peer of IREDA, is experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.14% and -0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Yudiz Solutions669.1-17.35-2.531344.0679.52788.18
IIRM Holdings India285.60.60.21514.0247.03010.09
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency172.00.050.03215.049.997730.95
Global Pet Industries57.0-1.68-2.8684.048.512854.39
ARCL Organics182.4-0.5-0.27311.4168.42797.4
16 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, IREDA's stock price declined by 0.06% to reach 171.85, while its peers are showing a mixed performance. Yudiz Solutions and Global Pet Industries are experiencing a decrease, whereas IIRM Holdings India and ARCL Organics are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Yudiz Solutions669.1-17.35-2.531344.0679.52788.18
IIRM Holdings India285.60.60.21514.0247.03010.09
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency171.85-0.1-0.06215.049.997724.21
Global Pet Industries57.0-1.68-2.8684.048.512854.39
ARCL Organics183.30.40.22311.4168.42811.2
16 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 173.10. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to 173.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.68%
3 Months-16.8%
6 Months-21.18%
YTD-20.38%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹173.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175.85 & 171.1 yesterday to end at 173.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

