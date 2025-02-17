IREDA Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹177.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹176.90. The stock reached a high of ₹178 and a low of ₹167.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹45,165.71 crore, IREDA's performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of ₹310, while the 52-week low stands at ₹121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,284,093 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|174.88
|Support 1
|164.05
|Resistance 2
|181.97
|Support 2
|160.31
|Resistance 3
|185.71
|Support 3
|153.22
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 27.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1284 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹178 & ₹167.35 yesterday to end at ₹168.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend