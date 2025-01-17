Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 203.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.25 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 205.05 and closed slightly lower at 203.65. The stock reached a high of 209 and a low of 203.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 54,881.47 crore, IREDA's shares traded a volume of 1,572,434 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 111.65.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹203.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 209 & 203.4 yesterday to end at 204.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.