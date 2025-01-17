IREDA Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹205.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹203.65. The stock reached a high of ₹209 and a low of ₹203.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹54,881.47 crore, IREDA's shares traded a volume of 1,572,434 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹111.65.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹203.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend