IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA closed today at 174.9, up 2.22% from yesterday's 171.1

IREDA Share Price Highlights : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹174, reached a high of ₹174.3, and closed at ₹171.95. The low for the day was ₹170.55. With a market capitalization of ₹8807.88 crore, the stock's 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,189,195 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA has a 10.16% MF holding & 0.81% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.27% in december to 10.16% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.16% in december to 0.81% in march quarter.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year stands at 19.34%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is -99999.99%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA has shown an EPS growth of 14.69% and a revenue growth of 26.39% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has achieved a revenue of 35902.70 cr, which is 25.81% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% for revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, IREDA's stock price increased by 2.22% to reach ₹174.9, outperforming its peers. While Yudiz Solutions, Akansha Power & Infrastructure, and Global Pet Industries saw declines, IIRM Holdings India, another peer of IREDA, experienced a rise in its stock price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IIRM Holdings India
|285.6
|0.6
|0.21
|514.0
|247.0
|3010.09
|Yudiz Solutions
|669.1
|-17.35
|-2.53
|1344.0
|679.5
|2788.18
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|174.9
|3.8
|2.22
|215.0
|49.99
|7861.3
|Akansha Power & Infrastructure
|451.8
|-9.05
|-1.96
|590.0
|444.0
|2168.64
|Global Pet Industries
|57.0
|-1.68
|-2.86
|84.0
|48.51
|2854.39
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹170.75 and a high of ₹178.45.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price closed the day at ₹174.9 - a 2.22% higher than the previous closing price.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|55.22
|10 Days
|58.35
|20 Days
|59.61
|50 Days
|59.51
|100 Days
|64.36
|300 Days
|65.12
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹170.75 and a high of ₹175.5 on the current day.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, IREDA's stock price increased by 1.4% to reach ₹173.5, outperforming its peers. While Yudiz Solutions, Akansha Power & Infrastructure, and Global Pet Industries saw a decline in their stock prices, IIRM Holdings India, another peer of IREDA, experienced a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.21% and 0.31% respectively.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, IREDA's stock price rose by 1.32% to reach ₹173.35, outperforming its peers. Yudiz Solutions, Akansha Power & Infrastructure, and Global Pet Industries saw a decline in their stock prices, while IIRM Holdings India experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both decreased by -0.15% and -0.2%, respectively.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹172.00. However, over the past year, IREDA shares have experienced a significant decrease of -99999.99% to ₹172.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.85%
|3 Months
|-18.42%
|6 Months
|-21.34%
|YTD
|-20.6%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.3 & ₹170.55 yesterday to end at ₹171.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
