IREDA Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 158.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 155.7 and closed at 158.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 163.5, while the low was 155.7. The market capitalization of IREDA stood at 43,004.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215, and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,104,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST

On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,104,952 shares with a closing price of 158.55.

