IREDA Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 168.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.50 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 164.80 and closed at 168.15, reflecting a positive performance. The stock reached a high of 170.50 and a low of 161.70 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 44,453.91 crore, IREDA's shares traded a volume of 647,662 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 310, while the 52-week low is 121, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA's share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at 165.90. However, over the past year, IREDA's shares have experienced a decline of 7.01%, also landing at 165.90. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.28%
3 Months-10.19%
6 Months-32.37%
YTD-23.12%
1 Year-7.01%
18 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.74Support 1160.95
Resistance 2174.59Support 2157.01
Resistance 3178.53Support 3152.16
18 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 29.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9487 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 647 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹168.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 170.50 & 161.70 yesterday to end at 165.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

