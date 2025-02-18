IREDA Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹164.80 and closed at ₹168.15, reflecting a positive performance. The stock reached a high of ₹170.50 and a low of ₹161.70 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹44,453.91 crore, IREDA's shares traded a volume of 647,662 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹310, while the 52-week low is ₹121, indicating significant volatility.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA's share price has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹165.90. However, over the past year, IREDA's shares have experienced a decline of 7.01%, also landing at ₹165.90. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.28%
|3 Months
|-10.19%
|6 Months
|-32.37%
|YTD
|-23.12%
|1 Year
|-7.01%
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.74
|Support 1
|160.95
|Resistance 2
|174.59
|Support 2
|157.01
|Resistance 3
|178.53
|Support 3
|152.16
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 29.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 647 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.50 & ₹161.70 yesterday to end at ₹165.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend