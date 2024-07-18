Explore
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price plummets on the market today
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price plummets on the market today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -6.63 %. The stock closed at 272.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 288.15 and closed at 289.80 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 288.15, while the low was 270.15. The market cap stands at 73,174.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 15,747,091 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:32:13 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹254.2, down -6.63% from yesterday's ₹272.25

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of 265.29 & second support of 258.49 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 246.79. If the stock price breaks the final support of 246.79 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Jul 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has dropped by -3.82% and is currently trading at 261.85. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 261.85. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.12%
3 Months53.63%
6 Months127.68%
YTD164.67%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47:42 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.79Support 1265.29
Resistance 2295.49Support 2258.49
Resistance 3302.29Support 3246.79
18 Jul 2024, 08:34:30 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 33.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 89 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88968 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00:32 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹289.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 288.15 & 270.15 yesterday to end at 272.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

