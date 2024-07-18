IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price plummets on the market today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹288.15 and closed at ₹289.80 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹288.15, while the low was ₹270.15. The market cap stands at ₹73,174.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 15,747,091 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of ₹265.29 & second support of ₹258.49 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹246.79. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹246.79 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has dropped by -3.82% and is currently trading at ₹261.85. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹261.85. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.12%
|3 Months
|53.63%
|6 Months
|127.68%
|YTD
|164.67%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.79
|Support 1
|265.29
|Resistance 2
|295.49
|Support 2
|258.49
|Resistance 3
|302.29
|Support 3
|246.79
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 33.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹288.15 & ₹270.15 yesterday to end at ₹272.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend