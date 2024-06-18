IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Price Rises as Investors Stay Bullish

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹180.85 and closed at ₹180.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹182.3, while the lowest was ₹177.55. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹48,137.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 1,222,700 shares.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at ₹179.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹176.97 and ₹181.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹176.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 181.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹179.20 today. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹179.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 25.11% rise to 23570.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|31.26%
|6 Months
|65.38%
|YTD
|74.23%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|181.77
|Support 1
|176.97
|Resistance 2
|184.44
|Support 2
|174.84
|Resistance 3
|186.57
|Support 3
|172.17
IREDA Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1222 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.3 & ₹177.55 yesterday to end at ₹180.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.