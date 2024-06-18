Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Price Rises as Investors Stay Bullish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 179.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 180.85 and closed at 180.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 182.3, while the lowest was 177.55. The market capitalization of IREDA is 48,137.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 1,222,700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹179.8, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹179.1

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at 179.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 176.97 and 181.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 176.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 181.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 179.20 today. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to 179.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 25.11% rise to 23570.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months31.26%
6 Months65.38%
YTD74.23%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1181.77Support 1176.97
Resistance 2184.44Support 2174.84
Resistance 3186.57Support 3172.17
18 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IREDA Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31398 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1222 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹180.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182.3 & 177.55 yesterday to end at 180.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

