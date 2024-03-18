IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Climbs in Positive Trading Session

IREDA stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 128.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day saw an open at ₹130.35 and closed at ₹132.4. The stock reached a high of ₹133.4 and a low of ₹126.6 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹34,604.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,057,239 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:42:12 AM IST
IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹132.2, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹128.75
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹132.2, showing a 2.68% increase in value. The net change is 3.45 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a potential buying opportunity.
18 Mar 2024, 09:33:19 AM IST
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-12.98%
3 Months
16.98%
6 Months
-99999.99%
YTD
25.24%
1 Year
-99999.99%
18 Mar 2024, 09:01:25 AM IST
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹128.75, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹132.4
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹128.75, showing a decrease of 2.76% in percentage change and a net change of -3.65.
18 Mar 2024, 08:01:15 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹132.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume was 4,057,239 shares with a closing price of ₹132.4.
