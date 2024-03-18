IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Climbs in Positive Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day saw an open at ₹130.35 and closed at ₹132.4. The stock reached a high of ₹133.4 and a low of ₹126.6 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹34,604.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,057,239 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹132.2, showing a 2.68% increase in value. The net change is 3.45 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a potential buying opportunity.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.98%
|3 Months
|16.98%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|25.24%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹128.75, showing a decrease of 2.76% in percentage change and a net change of -3.65.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume was 4,057,239 shares with a closing price of ₹132.4.
