IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 160 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 163.55 and closed at 160 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 169.85 and the low was 162.55. The market capitalization of IREDA is 43,837.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. On the BSE, there were 2,884,030 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹163.1, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹160

IREDA stock is currently priced at 163.1, reflecting a 1.94% increase with a net change of 3.1 points. This suggests a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹160 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,884,030. The closing price for the stock was 160.

