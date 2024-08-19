Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 236.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.15 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA opened at 239.25 and closed at 236.2, reaching a high of 242.6 and a low of 238.3. The market capitalization stood at 64,546.67 crore. The company's 52-week high is 310, while the 52-week low is 49.99. A total of 1,962,689 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33467 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1962 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹236.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 242.6 & 238.3 yesterday to end at 240.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

