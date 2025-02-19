Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 165.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.85 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 167.15 and closed at 165.50, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 167.15 and a low of 158.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of 43,204.90 crore, IREDA's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of 310 and low of 121. The BSE volume for the day was 1,634,827 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9442 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1634 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹165.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 167.15 & 158.40 yesterday to end at 160.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.