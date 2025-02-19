IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹167.15 and closed at ₹165.50, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹167.15 and a low of ₹158.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹43,204.90 crore, IREDA's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of ₹310 and low of ₹121. The BSE volume for the day was 1,634,827 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1634 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.15 & ₹158.40 yesterday to end at ₹160.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend