Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -5.45 %. The stock closed at 272.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 266.9 and closed at 272.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 267.75 and the low was 251.85. The market capitalization stood at 69,183.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 310 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,432,804 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 107 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93675 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 89 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.

19 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹272.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 267.75 & 251.85 yesterday to end at 257.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.