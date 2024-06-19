Explore
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets on the Market Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 178.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.75 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 179.45 and closed at 179.1 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 181.9 and low was 177.7. Its market capitalization stood at 47,855.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,029,307 shares for IREDA on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57:50 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, IREDA's share price dropped by 0.9% to reach 176.45, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Global Health is declining, but Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2269.3523.91.062488.651623.0590907.54
JSW Infrastructure309.03.551.16311.25141.7563391.68
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency176.45-1.6-0.9215.049.999083.29
Tata Technologies1033.93.90.381400.0982.2541940.15
Global Health1344.05-27.8-2.031513.75615.036083.36
19 Jun 2024, 09:32:53 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹174.75, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹178.05

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of 176.47 & second support of 175.08 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 172.44. If the stock price breaks the final support of 172.44 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:19:56 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The value of IREDA shares has decreased by -0.39% today, currently trading at 177.35. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 177.35, while the Nifty index has surged by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months28.22%
6 Months58.32%
YTD73.18%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.5Support 1176.47
Resistance 2183.14Support 2175.08
Resistance 3184.53Support 3172.44
19 Jun 2024, 08:18:48 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31998 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1029 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:06:54 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹179.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 181.9 & 177.7 yesterday to end at 179.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

