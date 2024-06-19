IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets on the Market Today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹179.45 and closed at ₹179.1 on the last trading day. The stock's high was ₹181.9 and low was ₹177.7. Its market capitalization stood at ₹47,855.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,029,307 shares for IREDA on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, IREDA's share price dropped by 0.9% to reach ₹176.45, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Global Health is declining, but Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2269.35
|23.9
|1.06
|2488.65
|1623.05
|90907.54
|JSW Infrastructure
|309.0
|3.55
|1.16
|311.25
|141.75
|63391.68
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|176.45
|-1.6
|-0.9
|215.0
|49.99
|9083.29
|Tata Technologies
|1033.9
|3.9
|0.38
|1400.0
|982.25
|41940.15
|Global Health
|1344.05
|-27.8
|-2.03
|1513.75
|615.0
|36083.36
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of ₹176.47 & second support of ₹175.08 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹172.44. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹172.44 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The value of IREDA shares has decreased by -0.39% today, currently trading at ₹177.35. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹177.35, while the Nifty index has surged by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|28.22%
|6 Months
|58.32%
|YTD
|73.18%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.5
|Support 1
|176.47
|Resistance 2
|183.14
|Support 2
|175.08
|Resistance 3
|184.53
|Support 3
|172.44
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1029 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.9 & ₹177.7 yesterday to end at ₹179.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.