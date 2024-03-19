Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 128.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price TodayPremium
IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day saw an open price of 129.35 and closed at 128.75. The stock had a high of 134.8 and a low of 127.75. The market capitalization stood at 35,774.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,002,743 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST

IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹128.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE recorded a volume of 4,002,743 shares with a closing price of 128.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie