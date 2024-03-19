IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

IREDA stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 128.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹129.35 and closed at ₹128.75. The stock had a high of ₹134.8 and a low of ₹127.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹35,774.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,002,743 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST
