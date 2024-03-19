Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 128.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day saw an open price of 129.35 and closed at 128.75. The stock had a high of 134.8 and a low of 127.75. The market capitalization stood at 35,774.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,002,743 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹128.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE recorded a volume of 4,002,743 shares with a closing price of 128.75.

